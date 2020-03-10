Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $212.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.08 or 0.02517385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00214814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00125503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012238 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

