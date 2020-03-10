Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) General Counsel Kristen O. Jesulaitis Buys 20,000 Shares

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) General Counsel Kristen O. Jesulaitis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00.

GEL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,914,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.72. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $604.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.43%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 611.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,416,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,450,000 after purchasing an additional 597,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,756,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after buying an additional 1,642,098 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 636,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

