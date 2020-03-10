Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Gentex has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

