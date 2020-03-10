Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 667,123 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

