GeoCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $534.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $450,313.93 and $534.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00635907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000973 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00075412 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009075 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.