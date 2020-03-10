GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRK. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GPRK opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $679.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,733,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after buying an additional 333,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,509,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 58,696 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 630,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 460,545 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in GeoPark by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 92.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 205,452 shares during the period. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

