Gevo (GEVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Gevo to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Gevo has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial started coverage on Gevo in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

