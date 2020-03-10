Gexan Reaches Market Cap of $46,200.70 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a total market cap of $46,200.70 and approximately $2,893.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00944438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038862 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00023989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00208802 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 129.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001959 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

