Gifto Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, BiteBTC, Coinnest and Bithumb. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $6.37 million and $8.66 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.02509848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00213531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00125316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012223 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, BiteBTC, Allbit, Bithumb, Bibox, Kyber Network, Upbit, Coinnest, Binance, Bancor Network, Bittrex, OKEx, Cobinhood, CoinTiger and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

