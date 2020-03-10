Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Boosted by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,837,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703,862 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.4% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.86% of Gilead Sciences worth $704,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.08. 2,068,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,686,930. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,343 shares of company stock worth $4,346,447 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

