GINcoin (GIN) Market Capitalization Tops $81,776.09

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $81,776.09 and $746.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GINcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,931.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.25 or 0.02550017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.03444753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00636259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00696425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00086350 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00525996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

