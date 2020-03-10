Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $163.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.20 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.