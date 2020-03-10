Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,800 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

