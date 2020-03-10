Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Globant worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.70.

GLOB traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globant SA has a 1-year low of $68.34 and a 1-year high of $141.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

