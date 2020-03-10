GoByte Market Cap Reaches $218,913.78 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. GoByte has a total market cap of $218,913.78 and approximately $11,611.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,089,286 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

