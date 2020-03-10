Gocompare.Com Group’s (GOCO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOCO. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price (down from GBX 145 ($1.91)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 117.80 ($1.55).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

Shares of LON:GOCO traded down GBX 4.29 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 74.71 ($0.98). 192,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.56 million and a PE ratio of 24.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.75. Gocompare.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.