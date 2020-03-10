GoldBlocks (GB) Trading 18.6% Lower This Week

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. GoldBlocks has a total market capitalization of $30,669.87 and approximately $5.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. In the last week, GoldBlocks has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00936332 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024091 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000069 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000792 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

