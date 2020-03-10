GoldCoin Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $297,291.68 and approximately $11.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00636259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009142 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000352 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

