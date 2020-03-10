GoldFund (GFUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,237.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. GoldFund has a market cap of $83,909.75 and approximately $5,237.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004197 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000989 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund's official website is www.goldfund.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

