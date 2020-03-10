Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -4.64

Headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a news impact score of -4.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSBD. Raymond James downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 330,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,464. The company has a market cap of $745.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

