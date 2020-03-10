Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target to GBX 280

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price (down from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253.93 ($3.34).

LON:RBS opened at GBX 148.70 ($1.96) on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

