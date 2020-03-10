Goldman Sachs Group Trims Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Target Price to

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price decreased by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from to in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCL. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,309,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,826. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.