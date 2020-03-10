Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by Orinda Asset Management LLC

Orinda Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,430 shares during the period. Granite Point Mortgage Trust comprises approximately 3.4% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.36. 43,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,940. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $791.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

