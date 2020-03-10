Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.79.

Shares of GRT.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$66.43. 598,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$59.50 and a twelve month high of C$74.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.36.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

