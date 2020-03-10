Graphcoin (GRPH) Market Capitalization Hits $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00349112 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000976 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.