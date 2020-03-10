Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 145,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,215. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

