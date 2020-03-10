Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Raised to “Market Perform” at Cormark

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$34.00. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

GC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE GC traded up C$1.73 on Tuesday, reaching C$35.00. 324,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,199. Great Canadian Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$33.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26.

In related news, Director Rodney Baker sold 950,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$51,083,909.25. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Michael Doyle sold 145,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$7,799,898.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,625.99.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

