Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 90,517 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,517 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Aramark worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

