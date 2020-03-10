Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Leidos worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

