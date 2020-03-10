Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.32% of NorthWestern worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,034,000 after purchasing an additional 138,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of NWE opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.25%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.