Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $11.32 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day moving average of $149.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

