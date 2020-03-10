Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.15 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 308.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 488,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.36% of Plains GP worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 30,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,466.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 65,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $970,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,235.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 165,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,931 over the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

