Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of WellCare Health Plans worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCG opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.56 and a 12-month high of $350.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

