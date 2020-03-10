Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $11.53 Million Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Alleghany as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alleghany by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $608.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $777.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $779.77. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $598.54 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Y has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

