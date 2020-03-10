Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 48,929 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,929 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,707.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

