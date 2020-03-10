Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 525,310 Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 525,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,918,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Equitable at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $557,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 115.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after buying an additional 331,754 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 682,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson purchased 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $194,326.30. Also, Director Ramon De Oliveira purchased 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $547,913. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

