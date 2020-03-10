Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of AGNC Investment worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Bank of America started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.25 to $20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

