Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 526,176 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 526,176 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Nordstrom worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after buying an additional 517,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,998,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,031,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,201,000 after buying an additional 113,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 863,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after buying an additional 160,313 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.68.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

