Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 81,745 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.22. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.