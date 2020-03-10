Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Issues Earnings Results

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

Shares of GLRE opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.94. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

