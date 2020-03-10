Gregory P. Hill Sells 7,172 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $232,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HES traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. 9,587,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

