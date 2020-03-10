Grid+ (GRID) Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $11.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grid+ has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.08 or 0.02517385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00214814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00125503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

