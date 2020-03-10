GridCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittrex and SouthXchange. GridCoin has a total market cap of $910,373.63 and $50.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 429,796,583 coins and its circulating supply is 399,143,551 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

