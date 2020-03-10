Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Stock Position Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285,362 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAC opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 33.63%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

