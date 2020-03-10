Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Haemonetics worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

