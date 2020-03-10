Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Sells $11,564.00 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $11,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jacqueline Scanlan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haemonetics alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50.

HAE stock traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.08. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HAE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.