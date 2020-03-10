Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.75%. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.