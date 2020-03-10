Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HAL. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

