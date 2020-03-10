Happycoin (HPC) Market Cap Achieves $296,616.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00938802 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00023416 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000069 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000742 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

