Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Tops $17.77 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Harmony token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market cap of $17.77 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00482457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.01 or 0.06447021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00057560 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031157 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

